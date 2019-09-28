Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post $14.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.22 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $14.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $55.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.13 billion to $58.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.58 billion to $61.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

ET stock remained flat at $$13.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

