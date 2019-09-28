Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 1,115,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,759. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 2,441,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

