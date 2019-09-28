Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.44-101.432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.31 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a sector weight rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

