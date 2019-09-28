Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus Circle Entertainment (NYSE:CEXE) Financial Comparison

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Circle Entertainment has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Circle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and Circle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Circle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 21.99% 8.70% 1.52% Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Circle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $135.04 million 4.51 $46.68 million $1.41 12.79 Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Entertainment.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Circle Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Circle Entertainment

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.