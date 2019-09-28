Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 686.38 ($8.97).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 650 ($8.49). 1,001,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 594.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 130,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76), for a total value of £773,685 ($1,010,956.49).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.