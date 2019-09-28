Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Electra has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $621.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,463,567,899 coins and its circulating supply is 28,596,411,346 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

