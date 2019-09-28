EchoLink Trading 22.6% Higher This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $129,921.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.78 or 0.05394255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015520 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

