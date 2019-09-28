Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

ECHO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

