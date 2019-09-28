Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
EMN traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,636. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
