Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EMN traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,636. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

