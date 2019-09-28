Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

