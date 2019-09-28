e-Chat (ECHT) Hits Market Cap of $8,445.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. e-Chat has a total market cap of $8,445.00 and approximately $9,894.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.05461923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015784 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

