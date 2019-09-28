DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DRYS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. DryShips has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DryShips by 379.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DryShips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DryShips in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DryShips in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in DryShips by 20.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

