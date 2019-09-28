Dragonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $12,201.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $7.33 million and $12,201.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00192307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.