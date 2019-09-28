DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DPP stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. DP Poland has a twelve month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About DP Poland

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

