DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of DPP stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. DP Poland has a twelve month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About DP Poland
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.