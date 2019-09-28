Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DVD remained flat at $$1.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 848,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

