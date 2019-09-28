Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lifted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.38. 50,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,575. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $227,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,185,379.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $1,092,850. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

