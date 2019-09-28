Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0028 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $626,372.00 and $78.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00703731 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003327 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

