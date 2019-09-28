Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $390.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002362 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,325,495 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.