Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 4,462,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844,538. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.