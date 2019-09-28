Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Dell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.95 on Friday. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $170,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $137,150,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,126,267 shares of company stock valued at $213,383,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,504,000 after buying an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Dell by 597.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 39.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after buying an additional 342,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dell by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,815 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

