Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.38 ($58.58).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

DHER traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €41.26 ($47.98). 168,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

