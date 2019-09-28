DEEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,760.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, DEEX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $434,394.00 and $1,760.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006997 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 250.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

