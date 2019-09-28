DeepOnion Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24 and BiteBTC. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1,540.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003650 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000742 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

