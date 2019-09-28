DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $77.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.72 or 0.05414956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

