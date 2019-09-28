Danone SA (EPA:BN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.91 ($92.91).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €80.38 ($93.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €79.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.