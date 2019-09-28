Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE DAC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 185,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Danaos has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

