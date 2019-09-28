Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 550.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 70.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

