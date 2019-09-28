CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Hits $0.0001

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $76,217.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00192977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01031272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

