Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 654,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $251,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,340 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $129.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,865. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

