CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.79% of CUI Global worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in CUI Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 254,518 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in CUI Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in CUI Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CUI Global by 79.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,425. CUI Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CUI Global Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI).

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.