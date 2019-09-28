Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

