CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CSS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.
CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
CSS Industries Company Profile
CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.
