CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in CSS Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSS Industries in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CSS Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CSS Industries by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CSS Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.