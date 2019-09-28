CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $15,702.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00483154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000505 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

