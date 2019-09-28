Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $202.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.80 million and the highest is $204.48 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $200.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $806.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.37 million to $812.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $842.92 million, with estimates ranging from $820.85 million to $863.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 62.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 123,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.51 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

