Critical Comparison: Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus New Relic (NASDAQ:NEWR)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crowdstrike and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Relic $479.23 million 7.48 -$40.89 million ($0.31) -198.10

Crowdstrike has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike N/A N/A N/A New Relic -9.93% -8.55% -2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crowdstrike and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 0 7 12 0 2.63 New Relic 1 6 11 0 2.56

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus target price of $86.79, indicating a potential upside of 62.34%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $82.53, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than New Relic.

Summary

Crowdstrike beats New Relic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

