Critical Analysis: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Livongo Health alerts:

This table compares Livongo Health and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health 8.88% 24.83% 8.66%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Tivity Health 0 0 8 0 3.00

Livongo Health presently has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 159.24%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 94.46%. Given Livongo Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 23.53 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $606.30 million 1.30 $98.80 million $2.34 7.06

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.