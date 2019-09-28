Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 454 ($5.93) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 353 ($4.61) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 389.57 ($5.09).

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 332 ($4.34). The stock had a trading volume of 969,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

