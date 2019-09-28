CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $17.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,463. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.52. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $28,629,079. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

