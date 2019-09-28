Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:MCF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

