Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

