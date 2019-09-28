Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Conduent worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conduent by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,275,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Conduent by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,125. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

