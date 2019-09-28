COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

