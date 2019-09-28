Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 279,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,970. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.