Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 903.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

CMA traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $65.79. 728,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

