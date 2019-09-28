Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

