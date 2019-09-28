Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 268,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 291,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,471,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

