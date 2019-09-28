Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Update

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several research firms have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 749,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 200,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.