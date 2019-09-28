CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Achieves $861,354.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $861,354.00 and approximately $11,870.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, FCoin, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

