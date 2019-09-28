Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,117,976 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after buying an additional 2,283,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,230. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,732 shares of company stock worth $2,768,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

