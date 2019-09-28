Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.38% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $132,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 228,986 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $58.75. 2,654,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $133,608.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,825.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $317,859.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,732 shares of company stock worth $2,768,787. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

